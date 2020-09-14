Lookin’ for a new LOOK? Need a new ‘do for the new YOU? Get it at Terra’s Place in St. Paul

© Jerry F. Couch 2020

A NEW BUSINESS IN ST. PAUL — Castlewood resident Terra Minton recently opened a barber and beauty shop in the Phillips Building on Broad Street in St. Paul. “Terra’s Place” is located in Suite #6, formerly the Klip & Kurl, a long-term St. Paul hair shop.

Like many of us, Terra decided to “reinvent” herself after spending years working at banks and in the accounting departments of various companies. She is married to Everett Minton and is the mother of two sons, David Minton, U. S. Army stationed at Ft. Lewis, Washington, and Daniel Minton who works as a lineman for Pike Corporation in Johnson City, TN. ASK HER ABOUT HER BOYS and watch her face light up!

When asked about her vision for her business, Terra replied….

What can Terra do for you? Some of her specialties are listed below but if you don’t see what you have in mind – just ask. After all, every head and every face is different. Terra will help you achieve the look and style you’ve been wanting.

NOTE – SPECIAL DISCOUNTS FOR MILITARY AND POLICE (INQUIRE)

