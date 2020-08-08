Area Job Listings From the VEC’s Richlands Office

AREA EMPLOYERS ARE CURRENTLY RECRUITING APPLICANTS FOR THE FOLLOWING JOBS RECEIVED IN THE LAST 30 DAYS…

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

1998898 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE

1986021 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2022755 — Counselor — Honaker — $21.63 to $23.07

2023009 — Evening Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2023017 — Night Shift Registered Med Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2021112 — Cook — Lebanon — DOE

2021118 — Phlebotomist — Honaker VA

2021119 — Receptionist — Honaker VA

2021121 — Direct Care Aide — Lebanon — DOE

2021127 — Licensed Medication Technician — Lebanon — DOE

2021406 — Accounting Bookkeeper Lebanon — $10 to $15

2008391 — Branch Office Administrator — Abingdon — DOE

2001477 — Production Manager — Lebanon — DOE

2001478 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2001112 — Regional Service Technician — Lebanon — DOE

1985361 — Concrete Laborer — Lebanon — $9.00

1978579 — Restaurant Manager — Lebanon — DOE

1978584 — Restaurant Worker — Lebanon — DOE

1978649 — Heavy Equipment Mechanic — Rosedale — $20 to $25

1977391 — Nurse Practitioner – Physician Assistant — Honaker — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2022575 — Retail Sales Representative — Bluefield — DOE

2022761 — Welder — Tazewell — DOE

2022763 — Service Technician — Tazewell — DOE

2021064 — Plant Worker — Bluefield — DOE

2021195 — Auto Mechanic — Pounding Mill — DOE

2021204 — Service Technician (Service Tech) — Pounding Mill — DOE

2021226 — Personal Care Aide — Cedar Bluff — $8.23

2021230 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $10.00 to $12.00

2021235 — Bucket Truck Operator — Cedar Bluff — $10.00 to $12.00

2021433 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $8.00

2009275 — Branch Leader — Bluefield — DOE

2009276 — Sewing Machine Operators — Bluefield — $9.00

2009335 — Breakfast Server — Pounding Mill — DOE

2009360 — Clean Champion — Pounding Mill — DOE

2007633 — Non-emergency medical transport driver — Pounding Mill — $10.00

2007229 — Customer Service Representative — Tazewell — DOE

2006025 — Risk Management Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2005535 — Equipment Operator — Beckley — DOE

2005428 — Staff Accountant — Bluefield — DOE

2003979 — Equipment Operator — Bluefield — DOE

2002814 — Dispatcher — Bluefield — DOE

2001013 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $8-$10

2000331 — Class A CDL Truck Driver (Class A CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2000391 — Diesel Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

1985951 — Insurance Clerk — Tazewell — $7.25 to $8.25

1985960 — Insurance Clerk — Richlands — $7.25 to $8.25

1986022 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $7.25

1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983115 — Front Desk Clerk — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983118 — Breakfast Host/Hostess — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983120 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8 to $10

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE

P/T = PART TIME

