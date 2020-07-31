From the Richlands Office of the Virginia Employment Commission

AREA EMPLOYERS are currently recruiting applicants for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com. Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.

JOB ORDER # / EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE / LOCATION / STARTING PAY

BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA

1998898 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE

1986021 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25

RUSSELL COUNTY AREA

2008391 — Branch Office Administrator — Abingdon — DOE

2001477 — Production Manager — Lebanon — DOE

2001478 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE

2001112 — Regional Service Technician — Lebanon —DOE

1985361 — Concrete Laborer — Lebanon —$9.00

1978579 — Restaurant Manager — Lebanon — DOE

1978584 — Restaurant Worker — Lebanon — DOE

1978649 — Heavy Equipment Mechanic — Rosedale — $20-$25

1977391 — Nurse Practitioner- Physician Assistant —Honaker — DOE

TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA

2007633 — Non-emergency medical transport driver — Pounding Mill – $10

2007229 — Customer Service Representative — Tazewell — DOE

2006025 — Risk Management Specialist — Bluefield — DOE

2005535 — Equipment Operator — Beckley — DOE

2005428 — Staff Accountant — Bluefield — DOE

2003979 — Equipment Operator — Bluefield — DOE

2002814 — Dispatcher — Bluefield — DOE

2001013 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $8-10

2000331 — Truck Driver (Class A CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE

2000391 — Diesel Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE

1985951 — Insurance Clerk — Tazewell — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.25

1985960 — Insurance Clerk — Richlands — $7.25-$8.25

1986022 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $7.25

1985471 — Warehouse Order Filler — Bluefield — $8.00

1985474 — Commissary Worker — Bluefield — $8.50

1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983115 — Front Desk Clerk — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983118 — Breakfast Host/Hostess — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983120 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE

1983174 — MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST-BILLING CLERK — Richlands — DOE

1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8-$10

DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE P/T = PART TIME State jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov Federal jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information. The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.

Heather King,

One Stop Manager – Richlands

501 Railroad Avenue

Richlands, VA 24641

Office: (276) 345-9407

Cell: (276) 880-5875

Fax: (276) 963-2670

