From the Richlands Office of the Virginia Employment Commission

AREA EMPLOYERS are currently recruiting applicants for the following jobs received in the last 30 days. For information or referral instructions, please contact our office with the job order number. Information on these positions, older job orders, jobs posted by other sources, and jobs throughout the state, can be obtained online at www.VaWorkConnect.com. Please note that persons requesting specific information on, or referral to, any listed positions must register for employment services at the web site above. You can register for Job Services and/or sign up for Unemployment Insurance Compensation at this web site or at www.vec.virginia.gov any time.
JOB ORDER # / EMPLOYER’S JOB TITLE / LOCATION / STARTING PAY
BUCHANAN COUNTY AREA
1998898 — Small Engine Mechanic — Vansant — DOE
1986021 — Van Drivers — Grundy — $7.25
RUSSELL COUNTY AREA
2008391 — Branch Office Administrator — Abingdon — DOE
2001477 — Production Manager — Lebanon — DOE
2001478 — Sewing Machine Operator — Lebanon — DOE
2001112 — Regional Service Technician — Lebanon —DOE
1985361 — Concrete Laborer — Lebanon —$9.00
1978579 — Restaurant Manager — Lebanon — DOE
1978584 — Restaurant Worker — Lebanon — DOE
1978649 — Heavy Equipment Mechanic — Rosedale — $20-$25
1977391 — Nurse Practitioner- Physician Assistant —Honaker — DOE
TAZEWELL COUNTY AREA
2007633 — Non-emergency medical transport driver — Pounding Mill – $10
2007229 — Customer Service Representative — Tazewell — DOE
2006025 — Risk Management Specialist — Bluefield — DOE
2005535 — Equipment Operator — Beckley — DOE
2005428 — Staff Accountant — Bluefield — DOE
2003979 — Equipment Operator — Bluefield — DOE
2002814 — Dispatcher — Bluefield — DOE
2001013 — General Laborer — Cedar Bluff — $8-10
2000331 — Truck Driver (Class A CDL) — Cedar Bluff — DOE
2000391 — Diesel Mechanic — Cedar Bluff — DOE
1985951 — Insurance Clerk — Tazewell — Tazewell — $7.25-$8.25
1985960 — Insurance Clerk — Richlands — $7.25-$8.25
1986022 — Van Drivers — Richlands — $7.25
1985471 — Warehouse Order Filler — Bluefield — $8.00
1985474 — Commissary Worker — Bluefield — $8.50
1983093 — Housekeeper — Pounding Mill — DOE
1983115 — Front Desk Clerk — Pounding Mill — DOE
1983118 — Breakfast Host/Hostess — Pounding Mill — DOE
1983120 — Laundry Attendant — Pounding Mill — DOE
1983174 — MEDICAL RECEPTIONIST-BILLING CLERK — Richlands — DOE
1979953 — Marketing phone agent — Cedar Bluff — $8-$10
DOE = DEPENDING ON EXPERIENCE P/T = PART TIME State jobs: Open and available jobs in Southwest Virginia may be reviewed at the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management’s employment website https://jobs.agencies.virginia.gov Federal jobs: To view & search current Federal Job openings throughout the nation & worldwide go to www.USAJOBS.gov, The U.S. Government’s official source of job information. The Virginia Employment Commission is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. La Comisión de Empleo de Virginia es un empleador / programa con igualdad de oportunidades. Los auxiliares y servicios auxiliares están disponibles bajo petición para personas con discapacidades.
Heather King,
One Stop Manager – Richlands
501 Railroad Avenue
Richlands, VA 24641
Office: (276) 345-9407
Cell: (276) 880-5875
Fax: (276) 963-2670