VA Dept. of Emergency Mgmt. Announces SWVA Grant Allocations

July 10, 2020

Virginia Department of Emergency Management Announces Emergency Management Performance Grant Funding Allocations for Fiscal Year 2020

Funding gives over $2.6 million to support emergency management efforts

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), announced today the awarding of over $2.6 million in grant funding for the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG). The EMPG program is a federally funded, state distributed, grant program. The grant focuses on funding planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, trainings, exercises, construction and renovation efforts at the local government level.

The EMPG program provides resources to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial governments in preparing for all hazards. Through the grant program, the Federal government provides coordination, guidance, and assistance to support a comprehensive emergency preparedness system. “We need to continue pursuing this type of funding as the number of disasters keeps increasing,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “This year has proven that we need to be as prepared as possible for the unexpected, and we will continue applying for programs and grants that allow us to build and enhance our capabilities.”

“Building capabilities to effectively respond to all hazards requires local emergency managers to have the resources necessary to support their community,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown. “This grant program provides the opportunity for the commonwealth to build and sustain critical capabilities across key mission areas including prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery.”

Grant funding for the program is available to cities, counties and those towns recognized as emergency management jurisdictions under Title 44 of the Code of Virginia.

Southwest Virginia counties and municipalities receiving grants include:

Dickenson County, $7,500

Lee County, $7,500

Norton, City of, $7,500

Scott County, $13,810

Washington County, $9,015

Wise County, $7,500

