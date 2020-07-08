Small Business Administration – Paycheck Protection Program Transparency

MID-ATLANTIC REGION

Release Date: July 6, 2020

SBA and Treasury Announce Release of PPP Loan Data

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced the release of detailed loan-level data regarding the loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program. This disclosure covers 4.9 million PPP loans made to businesses and nonprofits.

“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Today’s data shows that small businesses of all types and across all industries benefited from this unprecedented program, and last week’s jobs numbers reinforce that PPP is keeping employees on payroll and sustaining millions of small businesses.”

Today’s release includes loan-level data, including business names, addresses, NAICS codes, zip codes, business type, demographic data, non-profit information, name of lender, jobs supported, and loan amount – accounting for nearly 75% of the loan dollars approved. For all loans below $150,000, SBA is releasing information except for business names and addresses. The data release also includes overall statistics regarding dollars lent per state, loan amounts, top lenders, and distribution by industry.

“There is great news for American small businesses across the program,” said SBA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger. “Twenty seven percent of the program’s reach went to low and moderate-income areas which reflects the population in these communities. The average loan size of about $100,000, demonstrates that the program is truly serving small of businesses.”

In addition, the data provides information regarding the sizes of participating lenders and participation by Community Development Financial Institutions, Minority Depository Institutions, Farm Credit System institutions, FinTechs and other types of lenders. It further contains data showing the reach of the program in underserved communities, rural communities, historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones), and participation by religious, grantmaking, civil, professional, and other similar organizations.

Click here to view the data.

