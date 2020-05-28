Virginia Tax Deadline – June 1st

Virginia Individual Income Tax Payment Deadline is Monday,

June 1, 2020

Taxpayers Have Multiple, Easy-to-use Options to Make Payments

RICHMOND, Va. – If you owe individual income taxes in Virginia, Virginia Tax wants to remind you that Monday, June 1, 2020 – is almost here. – If you owe individual income taxes in Virginia, Virginia Tax wants to remind you that the payment deadline – is almost here.

Due to the COVID-19 response efforts, any individual income tax payments for Taxable Year (TY) 2019 that were due from April 1, 2020, to June 1, 2020, are now due on or before June 1. To avoid penalties, you’ll need to pay at least 90% of your tax liability on or before June 1 and pay any outstanding tax liability with a return filed by the extended due date.

Interest will also be waived on TY 2019 final payments and extension payments made by June 1, 2020, if at least 90% of the tax liability is paid by June 1. Any addition to tax otherwise applicable to estimated payments for the first quarter of TY 2020 would also be waived provided the payment is made by June 1, 2020.

If you do need to make a payment , you have several easy-to-use options available including:

Online, directly from your bank account;

Check or money order; and

Credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For more information, visit the www.tax.va.gov

For taxpayers who have questions, call the Virginia Tax Individual Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8031 or the Business Customer Service hotline at 804.367.8037.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

