For the 2020 GRADUATES of Castlewood High School and Eastside High School

AS A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE CLASSES OF 2020, we are reprising a selection of congratulatory ads from the May 19, 1960 edition of the Clinch Valley Times – just for fun. Sixty years ago, commencement exercises were an important part of community life. We are 100% sure the individuals who paid for these long-ago ads would be just as proud of the graduates of 2020 as they were were of the graduates of 1960.

To underscore the connection between what was, what is, and what is yet to be, the ads have been edited to bring them up to date.

