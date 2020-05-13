Shortridge Earns UVA Wise Chancellor’s Award

ASHLEY ELIZABETH SHORTRIDGE, a senior at Lebanon High School, was awarded the Chancellor’s Award scholarship and will receive full tuition at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

A resident of Lebanon, VA, Ashely was a member of the football and basketball cheer team, MGA, The Buddy Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

She plans to major in biochemistry and looks forward to obtaining her medical degree in the pediatric field.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ASHLEY!

NOTE: Our young people are our future. The Clinch Valley Times welcomes your student news, and there is no cost for its publication. If you’d like to share news of a student’s achievements, please send a message to us at cvtimes@verizon.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

