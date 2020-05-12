© Jerry F. Couch 2020
FORTY-SEVEN YEARS AND MANY MOONS AGO…the St. Paul High School activities building was the scene of the 1973 Senior Prom. The pictures of that special event you see here will be a fond memory for some of our readers. Show them to your children and grandchildren so they can revisit “Life in the Seventies.”
4 thoughts on “St. Paul High School Prom, 1973”
Thanks for sharing
Thank you Jerry for sharing. I was there and remember this prom well. So many of those shown are no longer with us. Good times in the 70’s.
Thank you for sharing this!! My mom and dad are in some of these pictures and I love it!!!!
Great memories. Loved the picture of my late brother David Presenting flowers to Mrs. Ward