St. Paul Christmas Parade – 1989

Saturday, December 7th 2019 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, “The day that will live in infamy.” It is also the date of the 2019 Christmas Parade in St. Paul. We’ll be sharing pictures of that parade with you, but right now let’s take a look at some of our CVT archival photos of the 1989 St. Paul Christmas Parade.

Come out and watch the 2019 parade and see what may have changed in 30 years time 🙂

