St. Paul Christmas Parade – 1989

Saturday, December 7th 2019 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, “The day that will live in infamy.”  It is also the date of the 2019 Christmas Parade in St. Paul.  We’ll be sharing pictures of that parade with you, but right now let’s take a look at some of our CVT archival photos of the 1989 St. Paul Christmas Parade.   

Come out and watch the 2019 parade and see what may have changed in 30 years time 🙂

NimoFilm_6736 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6737 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6738 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6739 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6740 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6741 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6744 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6745 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6746 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6747 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6748 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6749 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6750 1989 St. Paul Christmas ParadeNimoFilm_6751 1989 St. Paul Christmas Parade

