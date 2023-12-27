Russell County Manufacturing Company Announces Expansion

Bates Family Farm leverages success of skincare line to build new manufacturing facility and creamery featuring goat milk, artisan cheese

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Bates Family Farm, LLC will create 12 new jobs and invest nearly $1 million to relocate its manufacturing facility to a 40,000 square foot building that is owned by Russell County to meet growing consumer demand for its skincare products. This space will allow for the development of new products, additional production capacity, and warehouse space. In addition, Bates Family Farm, LLC will construct a new creamery to produce food products, bottled goat milk and artisan cheeses, for wholesale and retail distribution. Bates Family Farm, LLC is committed to purchasing 100% of all expected agricultural products from Virginia, an increase of more than $2 million over the next three years as a result of this expansion.

Shannon and Joeph Bates established Bates Family Farm in Russell County in 2013. The company produces a full line of goat milk-based skincare products to include soap, lotion, lip balm, and body cream, that are sold in over 1,000 retail stores and specialty shops across the U.S.

“This AFID grant award and the support we have received from Russell County are critical factors in our decision to move forward with this project. We are honored to grow our business in the county we call home and be part of Virginia’s agricultural community,” said Bates Family Farm CEO Joseph Bates.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Russell County and the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth. Governor Youngkin approved a $70,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Russell County will match with local funds.

Click the link below to learn more about Bates Family Farm LLC:

Our Story | Bates Family Farm (batesfamilyfarmllc.com)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

