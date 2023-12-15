Find Your Way to HIM This Christmas – A Christmas Reflection by Pastor Pam Sutherland

LIKE MANY OF YOU, we have favorite movies we watch at this time every year. Most of them are secular comedies that provide a reprieve from the stress and busyness of the season. At least one is a Hallmark Christmas movie – you really only need to watch one as they all have the same premise. Some are old classics like “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and others are relatively new like “Elf.” I know, it’s corny, but Will Ferrell is brilliant (in my opinion) as Buddy the Elf.

In one scene, Buddy exclaims “Santa, here? I KNOW HIM.” It’s one of the most iconic quotes from the movie and the one that was dancing in my head this morning. The world celebrates Christmas as though Santa is the central figure, presents given and received bring the most joy, and parties must be attended for the season to be complete. Don’t get me wrong, those things are wonderful and I enjoy them as much as anyone. They can add joy and excitement to the season, and we all need some extra joy, don’t we? Amid all the hustle and bustle, though, we can lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas.

Quoting from the prophet Isaiah, the Gospel of Matthew, 1:23 tells us:

At Christmas we celebrate that the eternal and immortal God became one of us. He took on human flesh to identify with us in our humanity. He experienced first-hand what you and I experience – joy, sadness, grief, hunger, thirst, physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion, and rejection. He suffered and died, taking the punishment for our sin in His body and provided the way for us to be forgiven and enjoy eternal life with Him. Those who receive this incredible gift of salvation can say, “Jesus, here? I KNOW HIM!”

Maybe you aren’t experiencing the kind of joy that comes from presents, and parties and all that the world offers, but as “Santa” said in the movie Elf –

“They just lose sight of what’s important in life…doesn’t mean they can’t find their way again.”

The true joy of Christmas is knowing the One who loves you enough to die for you. The best gift of Christmas is Jesus. The best party to be invited to is the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. (Revelation 19:9)

May you find your way to HIM this Christmas and experience the joy that knowing Him can bring.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church, Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul, VA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

