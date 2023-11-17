“FROSTY” Melts Hearts Across SWVA – Nov. 25, 2023

Pennington Gap, VA – As winter approaches, families are invited to ignite the holiday spirit by continuing the cherished tradition of experiencing “Frosty” with the acclaimed Barter Players. Step into a world of enchantment as the renowned theater troupe breathes new life into this timeless classic, offering a magical escape filled with laughter, joy, and the enduring magic of live theater. The Barter Players will give two performances of “Frosty” on Saturday, Nov. 25th, 1 p.m. at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap, and 7 p.m. at Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood. Children and students are free to attend both performances, and adult tickets are $15 at the door. Pro-Art invites families to join hands and hearts in celebrating the season with “Frosty,” ensuring that the flame of tradition continues to sparkle in the eyes of both young and old. For more information and to make reservations visit proartva.org.

In this musical adventure by Catherine Bush and Dax Dupuy, a young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life! But can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join Billy and Frosty on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the season is love.

The Barter Players are a group of professional artists who perform world-class theatre for young people. They believe in theatre that awakens the imaginations of the most exciting, most participatory audience in the world: kids. Barter Player performances focus on what brings out bravery in all of us, and shows never talk down to the audience. Because of their fierce theatricality, no-holds-barred acting, and faithfulness to the best stories ever written, they have a following among both children and adults alike. The child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2023-2024 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

