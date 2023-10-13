“Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him” — a Messsage of Hope from Pastor Pam Sutherland…

It seems as if the world is in an uproar. The news is full of death and destruction, turmoil, and hatred. It is frightening to see and hear. We often long for the good old days when things were good and life was easy.

I grew up in the 1960’s -70’s. Living in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. I remember the weekly drills where we would have to get down on our knees in the hallway at school, and bend over with our hands over our head in preparation for when a nuclear bomb might be dropped on the capital. I clearly remember when President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated. I recall seeing the horrors of the Viet Nam war, race riots, lynchings and murders during the civil rights movement, and college students shot and killed at Kent State University during a war protest, to name just a few of the atrocities happening at that time. Were those the good old days people talk about?

I don’t think there was ever a time on earth when nations didn’t rage and people didn’t plot vain things. Human beings have been sinful since the beginning, rebelling against God’s lovingkindness and His way of living right in the world. There is nothing new under the sun. It can seem hopeless to us as we watch the news each night or read the headlines on social media. Where do we find hope and strength in these trying times?

Throughout the Scriptures we are told to trust in the Lord, to put our faith in God. Psalm 2 reminds us that God has appointed a Savior, a King who will be victorious. That Savior and King is Jesus who will return one day to rule and reign in righteousness. Psalm 2 ends by saying:

Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him. (vs 12)

I have to say, I don’t long for the “good old days”. I long for the time when Jesus will come and set all things right. When the earth will be renewed, when justice will reign, and peace, real peace, will be the norm. Until that time, I will take the advice of the Psalmist who said:

Whatever your fears are today, Psalm 31 is a great place to find courage, strength and hope for the days ahead.

Maranatha!

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherlands charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church, Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church, St. Paul, VA.

