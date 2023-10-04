Pennington Gap’s Lee Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Pennington Gap, VA – The Lee Theatre has been vital to the revitalization of downtown Pennington Gap, Virginia. Town officials and community members will gather to celebrate the momentous 10th anniversary of the theatre’s re-opening on Thursday, October 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap. Several instrumental leaders will be recognized for their dedication to reopening the historic theatre. The Symphony of the Mountains String Quartet will follow the formal presentation with a performance. The celebration is free and open to all. Doors open at 6 p.m., refreshments to include wine and charcuterie boards.

The Symphony of the Mountains string quartet performance is brought to you in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and Pro-Art’s 47th season. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org.

Entertaining and educating audiences of all ages since 1946, Symphony of the Mountains transcends borders, Performing across the Appalachian Highlands of Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, and as far away as Switzerland. Under the direction of Cornelia Laemmli Orth, a sought-after guest conductor in both the United States and Europe, the fully professional orchestra features a diverse repertoire of European classical, American pop and jazz, Appalachian folk, and world music.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

