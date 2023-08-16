DATE SET FOR 2023 CSX SANTA TRAIN RUN

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Aug. 16, 2023) – The sponsors of the Santa Train – CSX, Appalachian Power, Food City, Kingsport Chamber and Soles4Souls – have announced the 81st running of the train will take place Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Traditionally, the Santa Train travels through Appalachia the Saturday before Thanksgiving, delivering more than 15 tons of toys, gifts and winter accessories to hundreds of families, and spreading Christmas cheer along the way. The 2023 train will follow its usual route, stopping at 13 locations along its 110-mile journey from Pikeville, Ky., to Kingsport, Tenn.

“We are honored to once again bring the Santa Train to life and share in the joy of the holiday season,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “I had the privilege of riding last year’s Santa Train and was able to see firsthand how beloved this tradition is by CSX employees, community members and volunteers alike, and we are looking forward to another year of serving the Appalachia area.”

“None of this would be possible without the Santa Train partners and community, and we are grateful for their unwavering support,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “This is truly a passion project for Team Santa Train, and we’ve been hard at work creating an unforgettable experience for those along the tracks this November.”

Attendees are encouraged to follow Team Santa Train on social media for updates, route information and additional announcements regarding this year’s event.

About the Santa Train

Now in its 81st year, the Santa Train has traditionally operated along a 110-mile route through Appalachia, making stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to distribute more than 15 tons of toys and other items to Appalachian families. The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

