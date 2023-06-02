Summer Reading Program MAGIC – at the Russell County Public Library

MATT FORE, MAGICIAN EXTRAORDINAIRE , kicks off Russell County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program with his Magic Reading Show on June 13, 2023. Mr. Fore starts at the Honaker Elementary School at 10 am; this program at HES is open to the public. In the afternoon he will put on a show at the Lebanon Library at 1 pm.

The theme of this year’s reading program is “All Together Now.” We’ve got programs for almost everyone this summer! Now is the time to start reading Remarkably Bright Creatures, the first book in the summer reading group for adults and teens. This book by Shelby Van Pelt is available in print and in ebook and eaudio from hoopla.

Wednesday, June 14, Lebanon Library has a Pokemon program where kids can trade cards and play the trading card battle game.

Teen Thursday kicks off Thursday at 2 pm in Lebanon. Teen Thursday is a chance for teens to drop in and catch up with friends. We’ll have an activity or craft for those who want it. Each week we’ll also demonstrate a life skill so they are ready to ‘adult!’

No registration, just get out of the house and hang out for a while. Stop by your Honaker or Lebanon Library and pick up a printed calendar. Or check us out online–Facebook, Instagram, and http://russell.lib.va.us You may also call us at 889-8044 or 873-6600 for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

