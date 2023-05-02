“After Jack” to Perform at the Jettie Baker Center, May 12, 2023

Clin

Clintwood, VA –– After Jack is a musical celebration of togetherness. Combine your most beloved musical memories with a foot-stomping string band and top it off with harmonies that spring straight from the soul of the mountains, and you’ve got After Jack. Hailing from Ferrum, VA, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Named Americana Vocal Group of the Year by the Appalachian Cultural Music Association, the trio couples modern sensibility with distinctly old-time energy to seamlessly blend elements of bluegrass, gospel, and folk.

After Jack will play the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood on Friday, May 12th at 7 p.m. for the final performance of Pro-Art’s 46th season. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org .

Founding members Rachel and Emily Blankenship-Tucker met in 2010, and songwriter Catherine Backus joined the group in 2019, rounding out the trio, and bringing sparkling instrumentals and her own powerhouse vocals to the mix. The group’s style is largely centered around their signature vocal harmonies, and the three members play an assortment of traditional instruments to compliment the sound. With a mission to bridge the gap between old and new, audiences can expect elements of old-time, bluegrass, county, and other folk styles in every performance. After Jack’s touring radius has spanned much of the US, including tours west as far as Colorado, north to New England, and south to Georgia.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation.

