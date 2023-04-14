“The Terrible Infants” to be presented April 20-22 & 27-29 at UVA Wise

Wise, VA – Based upon a series of twisted folktales by Oliver Lansley, “The Terrible Infants” is a fantastic spectacle blending puppetry, live music, storytelling, and clowning into a highly sensory theatrical feast suitable for big kids and small grown-ups. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) Theater Department’s production of the multi-award-winning play will be presented on campus April 20 thru 22 and April 27 thru 29 in the Gilliam Center for the Arts Black Box Theater in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season.

Tim Burton meets Roald Dahl in this hugely theatrical, funny, sad, silly, junk-filled, puppetry-packed, dark, delicious, magical piece of performance. Audiences will meet Tumb, the boy who eats his mum; Beatrice, the girl with a bee in her bonnet; Thingummyboy, with a face even his mother forgets; Little Linena, the material girl; and of course, Manky Mingus and little Tilly with her terrible tail. The production features a seventeen-member cast and crew, with narration by UVA Wise Associate Professor of Communication Studies, Rachel Tighe.

Oliver Lansley is a British writer, director and performer who works across stage and screen. Lansley is Artistic

Director of Les Enfants Terribles, the pioneering theatre company responsible for many ground-breaking productions, including the Olivier Award nominated “Alice’s Adventures Underground”—which has enjoyed sell out runs in London and Shanghai. Oliver’s first published play “Immaculate” was listed in the top ten best-selling plays at Samuel French London in 2010. In 2011 his “Les Enfants Terribles: Collected Plays” was published by Oberon books. Oliver has seen his work produced all around the world, as well as being translated into several languages.

Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties and the City of Norton. For more information about planned performances or to purchase season tickets, please visit proartva.org.

The UVA Wise Theater Department is devoted to theater as a unified art form that blurs the lines between visual-art, story and music by fusing performance, design, and engineering in a single, meaningful experience. Find more information about the program at uvawise.edu/academics/majors-minors/theater.

