Crooked Road Rod Run Car Show returns to St. Paul, VA on June 10, 2023

FOR MANY OF US the Crooked Road Rod Run Car show is “the local event of the year.” This year’s show will once again be held in the Riverside Shopping Center in St. Paul near Advance Auto and adjacent to Hwy 58.

Members of the Crooked Road Cruisers have told us that the show promises to be even better than those of years past. There will be cars and truck of almost every make and vintage, including restored, modified, and original vehicles.

THESE PHOTOS FROM LAST YEAR’S SHOW WILL HELP YOU VISUALIZE WHAT THIS YEAR’S SHOW WILL HAVE TO OFFER…

RUMOR HAS IT THAT THIS GARAGE-KEPT VEHICLE HAS TRAVELED JUST 500,000 CAREFULLY DRIVEN MILES!

THIS FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT IS FOR A GOOD CAUSE, SO COME SPEND THE DAY LOOKING AT SOME UNUSUAL VEHICLES – WHERE YOU CAN MEET OLD FRIENDS AND MAYBE SOME NEW ONES, TOO!

