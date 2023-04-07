J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library’s Easter Activities at the Park in St. Paul — April 4, 2023

The J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul is known for its many programs geared toward helping our “Citizens of Tomorrow” become lifelong learners AND readers. As we all know, children learn best when doing so is FUN. On Tuesday, April 4th, participants in the Baby Sprouts and Little Pines programs participated in an egg hunt at St. Paul’s town park. It was a perfect St. Paul day, well-suited to the occasion.

Here are some photos taken during the special event.

OH, TO BE A KID AGAIN!

NOTE: All photos provided by Emily Williams, Branch Manager of the Coeburn Community Library and the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

