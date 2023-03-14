Flute & Cello Duo to Play Park Avenue!

Norton, VA – Terra Voce will perform live in concert on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7 p.m. at Park Avenue Theater in Norton. Cellist Andrew Gabbert and flutist Elizabeth Brightbill are known for performances that combine the diverse and unexpected. Terra Voce explores a colorful array of musical styles from Baroque to tango, Brazilian choro, and European folk—connecting with their listeners through music that surprises, uplifts, and inspires curiosity. The duo’s down-to-earth approach creates a relaxed and refreshingly informal setting for performances that test the limits of what is possible with just two instruments.

Tickets are $10 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and Park Avenue Theater in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

In addition to their numerous performances on college campuses and in community concert series, Terra Voce has appeared on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center, in the Christ Chapel Chamber Series at New York City’s Riverside Church, and as prize-winners in the National Flute Association’s Chamber Music Competition. Terra Voce performs throughout Virginia as a part of the Virginia Commission for the Arts Performing Arts Touring Program.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

