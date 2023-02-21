World-Folk Fusion Ensemble Coming to Big Stone Gap – March 1, 2023

Big Stone Gap, VA – Project Locrea will perform compositions and contemporary arrangements inspired by folk music from around the world on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 p.m. in the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus in Big Stone Gap . Combining sound and instrumentation of world folk traditions with classical, jazz, and contemporary music conventions, Project Locrea’s focus is to foster better understanding and deeper connection between cultures. The world-folk fusion ensemble blends traditional musical instruments including the Chinese Hammered Dulcimer, Andean Pan Flutes, and Argentinian Bombo, with modern western instruments, namely the flute, guitar, drums, and percussion.

Tickets are $15 at the door and all children and students are free to attend. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and Mountain Empire Community College in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

Founded by Bulgarian-born flutist Yana Nikol in 2018, the project introduces audiences to different musical traditions through the lens of artistic creativity. The instrumentation at the group’s inception included flute, Chinese dulcimer, Azeri tar, guitar, bass, and drums. Since then, Project Locrea has expanded and welcomed many new members and instruments including a Peruvian pipes player, a Bulgarian kaval player, and an Ethiopian vocalist. The ensemble has performed at Blues Alley (DC), Creative Cauldron (Falls Church, VA), Atlas Performing Arts Center (DC), Levine School of Music, Casa Phoenix (DC), Culture Center at the Opera House (Havre de Grace, MD) and internationally at the MACAO Youth Music Festival in Macao, China.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

