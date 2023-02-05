Russell County 2023-2024 PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

All elementary schools in Russell County will be taking applications for the four-year-old Pre-K program and registering kindergarten students for the 2023-2024 school year on March 10, 2023 from 9 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. It is very important that you enroll your child for the above programs on that date so that the schools can adequately prepare for the number of enrollees. If you cannot attend on the given date, please call the school to make arrangements to enroll your child as soon as possible. To be eligible for the Pre-K program, a student must be four years of age by September 30, 2023. Kindergarten is a structuredprogram and funded by the VDOE as a part of a child’s early education training for students who are five years of age by September 30, 2023.

TO REGISTER, a parent must come to the school that their child will attend and complete all necessary paperwork. Parents should bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization record and a completed physical examination form (MCH 213G). Immunizations against Mumps, Rubella, Measles, German Measles, Whooping Cough, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Polio, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, and Chicken Pox are required. All students are required to have a physical examination before they can enter school. Parents are encouraged to make every effort to have the child’s physical prior to the registration date, so that the child can be officially registered.

The physical examination form, MCH 213G, may be obtained at your school, online at http://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/school entrance form/ school entrance form.pdf or by visiting our website at http://www.russell.k12.va.us and look under “Forms/Student and Parents“ to download appropriate forms.

All Russell County Schools will have Pre-K and Kindergarten registration on March 10, 2023. For additional information, you may contact the school at the number listed below:

Belfast Elementary School (276-880-2283)

Copper Creek Elementary School (276-794-9306)

Honaker Elementary School (276-873-6301)

Lebanon Primary School (276-889-4507

Swords Creek Elementary (276-991-0016)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

