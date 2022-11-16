“Frosty” Comes to Life in SWVA

Clintwood, VA – Start a family tradition this holiday season with your loved ones small and tall! Pro-Art is excited for the return of The Barter Players annual family favorite, “Frosty”. A young orphan named Billy discovers magic in a stolen hat, when he places the hat on a snowman’s head, that snowman comes to life! But can Frosty help Billy find his real family in time for Christmas? Join Billy and Frosty on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the season is love.

Pro-Art will offer three performances of the play across Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties. The Barter Players will perform “Frosty” on Friday, November 25th at 7:00 PM at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood; on Saturday, November 26th at 7:00 PM at Union High School in Big Stone Gap; and on Sunday, November 27th they’ll be at Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap for a matinee performance at 2:00 PM . General admission adult tickets are $15 at the door for each performance, and all children and students are free to attend. Patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org.

The Barter Players have been acclaimed worldwide as one of the finest theatre troupes for young people anywhere. In the grand tradition of Barter Theatre, one of America’s longest-running and most respected theatres, The Barter Players tour with a unique combination of education and entertainment, plus the commitment to bring world-class theatre to young people of all ages and backgrounds. The Barter Players believe the child in all of us deserves wild adventure, incredible story, and the excitement of live theatre so close you can reach out and touch it.

Pro-Art season tickets are on sale now at proartva.org. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2022-2023 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. You can view Pro-Art’s 2022-2023 schedule of events on their website at proartva.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

###

