Federal Assistance Made Available to Aid in Ongoing Recovery Efforts in Portions of Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the Commonwealth of Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist Virginians with their recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July of this year. This declaration applies to Buchanan County, Virginia; the contiguous Virginia counties of: Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell; the contiguous Kentucky County of: Pike; and the contiguous West Virginia counties of: McDowell and Mingo. All counties included in the declaration (Buchanan and the adjacent counties) are eligible to apply for physical damage SBA loans as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small businesses.

“We are grateful that additional assistance is being provided to help these communities that have suffered the loss of their homes, businesses, and property,” said Governor Youngkin. “We continue to keep our thoughts with those trying to recover and will continue our support in the days, months, and years to come.”

To assist businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Whitewood, Va., at 9 a.m. on Wenesday, Oct. 26:

Location:

Buchanan County

Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department

16128 Dismal River Road

Whitewood, VA 24657

Hours of Operation:

Opening: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 pm.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sundays

Permanently Closes: Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

Additional information can be found at the links below:

VA 17686 Disaster Declaration

VA 17686 Fact Sheet

