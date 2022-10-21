Pastor’s Corner – October 21, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

My mother used to say, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” It’s good advice though I’ll admit I haven’t always heeded it. Criticizing, complaining, denouncing, and condemning seem to be the norm in our culture today. You might say it’s our human nature. The Scriptures call it our sin nature. Whatever you call it, it is unbecoming, especially for those of us who claim the name “Christian”.

There is a lot to complain about these days. Well, actually there has always been a lot to complain about because we live in a sinful world. People aren’t perfect. They don’t always think, say, or do what we think they should think, say, or do. Criticizing is easy. It comes naturally. There is a meme on social media that says, “The world is full of critics. Be an encourager.”

That is my challenge to you, and to myself today. Say something encouraging to everyone you speak to today. And if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. (But really try to say something nice.)

The Lord bless you!

Pastor Pam

