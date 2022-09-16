Pastor’s Corner – September 16, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

“Growing old isn’t for sissies!” I’ve heard it. I’ve said it. I’ve meant it. Some days are better than others. Of course, even those who are young can say that. But for those of us who can claim a “senior citizens discount” at stores and restaurants, we never know when we wake up in the morning what is going to hurt or what silly mess we might find ourselves in. Why is the remote in the refrigerator? Where are my glasses? (On my face.)

Just yesterday, a friend was lamenting the loss of his eyesight and describing the mess in his kitchen and on his clothes when trying to bake a cake for FANS because he couldn’t see what he was doing. The struggle is real…for most of us. I really admire those who age gracefully and are able to maintain their health well into their “golden” years. It’s truly a blessing.

For all my fellow seniors, and for you younger folks who struggle with physical issues and limitations, God has a word of promise for us.

“Therefore we do not lose heart, but though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day. For momentary light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison, while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for what is seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)

Even though our afflictions don’t seem light or momentary now, when placed on the scale, the eternal weight of glory far outweighs them as we continue to trust in Jesus, the hope of glory. (Colossians 1:27)

Grace and Peace.

Pastor Pam

