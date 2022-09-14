STEP, STOMP, TAP OR CLOG YOUR WAY TO A LIVE MUSIC HIGH-STEPPING SPECTACULAR

Pound, VA – Presenting internationally renowned Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble has put a skip in the Pro-Art Association’s step! Make your way to the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined in Pound on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 PM for an evening to remember. Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble is long recognized as a creative and pioneering force in roots-based music and percussive dance. Showcasing a diverse array of traditional and original music and choreography, Footworks takes you on a journey that conveys the power and joy of American percussive dance and music, while illuminating its multicultural roots, integrating live music, song, and dance to highlight connections between cultures, including African, European, and Native American traditions.

Friday night’s performance, “Hot Strings and Flying Feet,” will tell the story of the many people who came to this land bringing their rhythms and melodies, steps and dances, who met each other here and created new living traditions. Live music and an exciting array of percussive dances will fill the evening, including step dance, gumboot, tap, clogging, and hamboning.

The roots of Footworks are planted deep. The founding members’ families were from North Carolina and Tennessee, so they grew up with the joys of traditional Southern Appalachian music and dance in their homes. After living outside the region for much of her life, founder Eileen Carson returned to visit family in Tennessee and was once again drawn to the mountain music and dance at festivals and music gatherings.

Since 1979, Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble has delighted audiences in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and throughout Europe. Footworks performed as guest artists in the London run of Riverdance and was one of eight groups chosen to represent American culture in Japan with the Smithsonian Institution. Footworks remains true to traditional American music and percussive dance and presents connected roots and branches from many cultures.

This performance is brought to you in conjunction with Pro-Art’s W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. Adult tickets are $15 at the door, and all children and students are admitted free. Season tickets are on sale now at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $15, while a season ticket to more than 20 shows can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2022-2023 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520. You can view Pro-Art’s 2022-2023 schedule of events on their website at proartva.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call 276-376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, and Mountain Empire Community College. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

