Pastor’s Corner – September 9, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

Growing up as one of four siblings there were times when my mother, trying to call one of us, would call all our names “Susie, Debbie, Keefy, Pammy, whatever your name is, get in here”. Sometimes she even included the dog’s name. She still did that when I was the only one left at home and as a teenager I would roll my eyes and think doesn’t she know my name?

There are circumstances when we want people to know and remember our names and times when we don’t. Recently I got a call from my “boss” – our new District Superintendent – who I had only met briefly. I’ve been trying to avoid him because once they know your name you get volunteered for other positions, committees, etc. My first thought was, “How does he even know my name?”

Sometimes, when life is tough, when things are not going as they should, we wonder if God even knows our name. Hey God, it’s me Pammy. Remember me? Recently someone shared a testimony of how God assured her He not only knew her, He was with her during a very stressful and worrisome time in her life. She shared the Scripture that was brought to her attention several times during her ordeal, the word “believe” that popped up in random places reminding her that He did, indeed, know her name and everything she was going through.

He knows your name too. He has numbered the hairs on your head. He has said you are more valuable than a sparrow (Matt. 10). Whatever you are facing today, whatever trouble may come, He knows your name and He cares about what you are going through. If you have a chance, listen to He Knows My Name by Paul Baloche. He knows my name – Paul Baloche – YouTube

Grace and Peace.

Pastor Pam

