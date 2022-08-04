2022 Virginia Sales Tax Holiday Dates Announced

Virginia’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 and wraps up on Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. During this period, Virginians can buy a number of items in stores, online, by mail order, and by telephone without paying sales tax.

WHAT ITEMS ARE ELIGIBLE?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item



Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item



Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines and on Virginia Tax’s website.

