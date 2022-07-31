A New Activity for Kids in Our Area…

THE FOLLOWING NOTIFICATION AND PHOTOS were shared with the CVT by Matt Jordan. Matt, incidentally, is president of the league and also a member of the St. Paul Town Council. We commend him and the entities and organizations mentioned here for their positive community involvement.

A free football camp for cheerleading was held on Thursday, July 28, and football camps for the Clinch River Mudcats on Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27. These are new community organizations encompassing kids from our area. We practice at Saint Paul High School and play our games at Castlewood high school.

Roughly 128 kids from the area have signed up to play flag football, tackle football, and cheer. Both communities have stepped up to support this program. The Town of St. Paul, Saint Paul Elementary School, Castlewood High School, Castlewood Elementary School, Copper Creek Elementary School, as well as the Castlewood High School football and cheerleading teams and coaches have been instrumental in helping us.

If your child would like to be part of this program, openings are still available at this time. For more information, contact Matt Jordan at 276-210-7784 or clinchriverfootballandcheer@gmail.com

This is a COMMUNITY program in which all are welcome. Though it is not sponsored by our local schools, they have all cooperated in making it a reality

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

