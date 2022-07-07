Wise County Sheriff’s Office – Statement Concerning Shooting in Pound, VA on 07-04-2022

On 7-4-2022 at approximately 7:14 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot. The location given was 17011 Tompkins Road in Pound, Virginia.

Deputies responded to the residence and secured the area. Prior to law enforcement arriving a male subject was transported to Dickenson County Hospital in a personal vehicle. Once at the hospital he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the back of his right leg. He was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment and later released.

Statements were obtained which indicated the victim and his girlfriend had gone the residence of Morgan Tompkins at 17011 Tompkins Road. While at the residence a confrontation took place between the Mr. Tompkins and the victim. This confrontation escalated to the point that Mr. Tomkins fired multiple rounds striking the victim in the back of the leg.

Based on statements and evidence from the incident, Morgan Tompkins, 42 years of age, of 17011 Tomkins Rd has been charged with one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding and one count of Use of Firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Southwest Regional Jail in Duffield, V

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

