Help Wanted – Part-Time Library Assistants

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is recruiting for part-time library assistants at the public libraries in Coeburn and St. Paul . Must be able to work a flexible schedule including days, evenings, and weekends. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills. Excellent communication skills essential. Previous library experience a plus. Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment.

An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities. Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F, 11:30am-5:00pm. Deadline 5:00 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022. ADA/EOE employer.

