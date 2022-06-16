Help Wanted – Part-Time Library Assistants

LONESOME PINE REGIONAL LIBRARY is recruiting for part-time library assistants at the public libraries in Coeburn and St. Paul.  Must be able to work a flexible schedule including days, evenings, and weekends. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills.  Excellent communication skills essential.  Previous library experience a plus.  Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.  Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment. 

An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities.  Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn:  Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F, 11:30am-5:00pm.  Deadline 5:00 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022.  ADA/EOE employer.

