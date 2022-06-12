2022 Crooked Road Rod Run Car Show – Fun for All in St. Paul, Virginia

The sun was bright, the temperature was perfect, there was a cool breeze – and CARS! We didn’t count them, but they were “…indeed of every sort and condition.” Hot rods, unrestored originals, custom cruisers, beautifully detailed and restored antiques – their owners’ pride and joy, all on display and being enjoyed by VERY appreciative spectators.

Proceeds from participants’ registration fees will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. When the CVT receives word of the total amount to be given, we’ll publish a second article to include it as well as the show winners.

I’m sure I speak for everyone when I say “Thank You” to the members of the Crooked Road Cruisers car club and their friends for another fine event. It brought people together AND raised money for a good cause as well…which is how it should be.

FOR OUR CVT READERS WHO COULDN’T BE PRESENT, HERE ARE SOME HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SHOW

MEMBERS OF THE DANTE VOLUNTEER RESCUE SQUAD WERE ON HAND, READY TO HELP IN CASE OF MEDICAL EMERGENCIES

DEFINITELY A “ONE OF A KIND” VEHICLE! KIDS LOVED IT

FRIENDS RELAXING IN THE SHADE, WATCHING THE PEOPLE AND THE SHOW

THIS 1950’S HEARSE WAS THE “LAST RIDE” FOR SOME

