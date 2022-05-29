AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: When the Caregiver is a Crook

There’s nothing more important than knowing that your loved one is being properly cared for. Unfortunately, some of those tasked with providing this care take advantage of the opportunity to line their own pockets.

Here are three things you can do to safeguard your loved one from financial exploitation.

Regularly check in with both the caregiver and the care recipient to ensure the quality of care. Use technology to be present even when you physically can’t be. Keep an inventory of valuables and have a system for monitoring financial transactions.

If you suspect caregiver fraud or theft, contact the police and your local Adult Protective Services agency. Or contact the U.S. Department of Justice’s elder fraud hotline at 833-372-8311.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.

To learn more about AARP Virginia , like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aarpvirginia and follow @AARPVa on Twitter at www.twitter.com/aarpva .

