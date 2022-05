Can’t wait to see 49 Winchester at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion? Here’s your chance to catch the festival mainstays on full display as they celebrate the release of the band’s label debut, Fortune Favors the Bold arriving May 13, 2022 via New West Records.

Be there at the Lauderdale Stage at The Sessions Hotel on album release day and see why Whiskey Riff has hailed 49 Winchester as “…one of the greatest up and coming country music acts out there right now.”

