Of Interest to Hunters…

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed SB8 last week, introduced by Senator Chap Petersen, to allow Sunday hunting on public land more than 200 yards from places of worship. Previously, Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests were only open to hunters every other day of the week, except Sundays.

The Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution last fall supporting changes to the law to allow hunters access on Sundays. Virginia’s sportsmen and women are a significant economic force – spending more than $1.5 billion, supporting more than 39,160 jobs, generating more than $1.17 billion in salaries and wages and $242 million in state and local taxes. SB8 will provide the next generation of sportsmen and women another day on the weekends during hunting seasons to safely recreate, while also ensuring the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has robust funding to do great conservation work across the commonwealth.

With Governor Youngkin’s signature the legislation will take effect on July 1, 2022.

