Russell County Public Library Announces National Library Week Programs

Russell County Public Library is celebrating National Library Week throughout the month of April. The theme for National Library Week, officially April 3-9, is “Connect with Your Library.” Programs are scheduled almost every day for adults and children.

Want to learn more about Latin America? Come to the talk “The Face of America, One Woman’s (and Her Family’s) Adventures as an American Diplomat.” On April 14, 6:30 pm, Rose Likins, a retired U.S. State Department diplomat, will share stories from her years stationed in Latin America and about raising kids abroad.

“A Cup and Conversation” is the new weekly program for adults. Starting April 7th, every Thursday from 10 am to noon, adults are invited to stop by for a cup of coffee or tea, a sweet, and conversation.

Also targeting adults (but suitable for children over 10) is Craft Connect ; every week we’ll demonstrate a new craft—book/paper craft, paracord, collage/assemblage, and crochet. We’ll give you the supplies and you can take it home or create at the library. The afternoon Action Tables at both libraries give adults an opportunity to explore their values and then put them into action.

“What’s in the Water?” will sample water for nitrates and more. April is Citizen Science Month, so explore and learn at Lebanon (3:30 pm April 2) and Honaker (3:30 pm April 3) The program is suitable for children and adults.

For children, Backyard Explorers will get the kids outside and learning about nature; weather and bugs are the topics this month after school. Storytime for children under five is held at both libraries on Wednesdays.

“We are going big this month. We are excited that spring is here and Covid is fading, so we have programs scheduled almost every day. There is something for everyone, crafts from paracord to collage, conversation, and nature programs for children,” said Library Director Kelly McBride Delph.

Throughout the entire month of April, Lebanon Library hosts “We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia.” This traveling exhibition is made possible by the Library of Virginia.

Stop by your Russell County Public Library and pick up your print calendar today. Find us on Facebook or our website calendar, https://russell.lib.va.us. Or call today, 889-8044 or 873-6600.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

