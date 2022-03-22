ALICE ELVIRA BARKER – Obituary & Funeral Notice

ALICE ELVIRA BARKER, age 94, of Maryville, TN passed away at 12:31 P.M. on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Brookdale Sandy Springs, Maryville, TN.

Mrs. Barker was the widow of the late William B. Barker, Jr. She was a former resident of Madisonville, Bristol, VA, and Castlewood, VA, and was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church, Maryville, TN.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Barker, Castlewood, VA; sons and daughters-in-law Daniel and Sue Ann Barker, Maryville; David and Angela Barker, Suwannee, GA. Granddaughters and spouses include: Felicia Barker Hall and Adam Hall; Kristyn Barker Kidney and Blake Kidney. Great-grandchildren include: Gavin and Reagan Hall; Kaleb and Liana Kidney. Several nieces & nephews also survive. .

Mrs. Barker was preceded in death by her parents, T.R. & Stella Hale Grizzle, and brothers James (Jimmy) Grizzle and Howard Grizzle.

Graveside services & interment will take place at 3 P.M. on Thursday, March 24th at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church Missions, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Rd., Maryville, TN 37803.

Funeral arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville, TN.

