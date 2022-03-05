Pro-Art Presents “After Jack”

Norton, VA – “After Jack” is a musical celebration of togetherness. Named 2014 Americana Vocal Group of the Year by the Appalachian Cultural Music Association, the trio couples modern sensibility with distinctly old-time energy to seamlessly blend bluegrass, gospel and folk elements. Combine your most cherished musical memories with a foot-stomping string band, and top it off with harmonies that spring straight from the soul of the mountains, and you’ve got After Jack. The Pro-Art Association welcomes the trio on Saturday, March 12th at 7:30 PM at Park Avenue Theater in Norton, VA in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series.

After Jack hails from Ferrum, VA, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The all-female trio performs music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. Founding members Rachel and Emily Blankenship-Tucker met in 2010, while working as professional actors in a regional theatre company, The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, and its touring production, the Jack Tale Players. During their tenure with the company, they created original theatrical productions that highlighted a variety of traditional musical styles, produced contemporary plays, and carried on the oral traditions of the Blue Ridge region through dramatizations of folklore and songs. This experience served as a catalyst for the group’s creation, and a foundation for their current work. Songwriter Catherine Backus joined the group in 2019, rounding out the trio and bringing sparkling instrumentals and her own powerhouse vocals to the mix.

G eneral admission tickets are $10 at the door, and all children and students are free to attend. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for this performance. Season tickets can be purchased at proartva.org,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

