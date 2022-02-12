Carson Peters & Iron Mountain to Perform at St. Paul United Methodist Church

Come out on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. and enjoy the bluegrass gospel sounds of Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at St. Paul United Methodist Church located in downtown St. Paul, Virginia.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain entertain audiences by performing old-time bluegrass and gospel music. The band consists of Carson Peters, Jamie Peters (Carson’s father), Eric Marshall and Ben Marshall, of Mount Airy, North Carolina and Austin Tate of Marion, Virginia.

At only 17 years of age, Carson Peters has already appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Grand Ole Opry, Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey, the 52nd CMA Awards Show, and most recently The Voice.

From Carson Peters’ website:

“Carson is very grateful to God for giving him these opportunities and hopes to use them along with any future opportunities to honor Him.”

Check out the following links for more information about the band and Carson Peters:

https://www.carsonandironmt.com or https://carsonpeters.com/

NOTE: There is no admission charge for this performance, but love offerings will be accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

