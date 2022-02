Snow Scenes of Winters Past, February 1979

THE PHOTOS YOU SEE HERE were taken in the St. Paul area during the second week of February 1979. Fast forward to February 2022 and we are looking forward to those first crocuses and daffodils – the harbingers of SPRING!

CORNER OF FIFTH AVE. AND BROAD STREET IN ST. PAUL

HWY 58 VIEWED FROM WEST HILLS ESTATES LOOKING TOWARD CASTLEWOOD

ANOTHER VIEW FROM WEST HILLS ESTATES

CHILDREN ENJOYING THE SNOW ON GRAY HILL IN ST. PAUL

BUILDING AN IGLOO ON GRAY HILL IN ST. PAUL

LOOKING TOWARD THE M. M. LONG FARM FROM WEST HILLS ESTATES

VIEW OF ST. PAUL COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. AND THE CLINCH RIVER FROM WEST HILLS ESTATES

VIEW OF THE BICKLEY BRIDGE AND DOWNTOWN ST. PAUL FROM WEST HILLS ESTATES

MARY JOHNSON CLEARING SNOW FROM THE SIDEWARLK AT THE BEN FRANKLIN IN ST. PAUL

RANDY JOHNSON SHOVELING THE SIDEWALK IN FRONT OF THE BEN FRANKLIN IN ST. PAUL

REMOVING SNOW FROM THE PIGGLY WIGGLY PARKING LOT IN ST. PAUL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook