Pastor’s Corner – Jan. 21, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church

THE OTHER DAY after shopping for groceries my husband remarked that the feeling of despair among the other shoppers was tangible. People were just shuffling along like zombies staring into space, not willing to engage with or smile at others. It’s as if all the joy of life is being sucked out of us lately. The coronavirus is surging through our communities, the price of gas and groceries is climbing higher. Grocery store shelves are often empty. The news, if you dare to watch it, is bad on all fronts. Who wouldn’t despair of life in these troubling times?

Remember Job? Now there’s a fellow who had reason to despair. He had everything taken away – his family, all of his worldly goods, and his health. And yes, he despaired of life. His faith was tested. His struggle to make sense of his tragedy is recorded in God’s Word for our benefit. It reminds us that no matter what we are going through, no matter how hard or unpleasant life may be, God is still God, and regardless of what this world throws at us, in the end God will prevail.

“Yet as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last, He will take His stand on the earth.” Job 19:25

Our redeemer does indeed live! He is coming back to take a stand on this earth, to right all the wrongs, wipe away every tear, and set up a Kingdom that will endure forever! Our hope is not in this present world but in the LORD.

“Why are you in despair, O my soul? And why have you become disturbed within me? Hope in God, for I shall again praise Him for the help of His presence.” Psalm 42:5

May we hold on to our hope in God as we await His coming! Maranatha! Come Lord Jesus!

Pastor Pam

