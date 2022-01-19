Pound, VA – Enter the most unlikely setting for a circus, a factory. One where the workers are acrobats and the machines are circus props. Welcome to Birdhouse Factory! The Pro-Art Association presents Las Vegas based circus troupe Cirque Mechanics for a one-of-a-kind performance on Sunday, February 6th at 2:00 PM at the Wise County Performing Arts Center at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound, VA.

Behold a contortionist perform on a turntable powered by unicyclists. Witness the trapeze artist flying high thanks to the spins of an acrobat inside a giant gear-like wheel. Marvel as the trampoline wall artists defy the laws of physics by virtually flying and walking on air. Giggle at the antics of the characters, dazzle at the acro-dancing, and enchanted by the story of laughter, love, flight, and birdhouses.

Cirque Mechanics, inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in stories of American ingenuity, wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around. Birdhouse Factory toured the United States and Europe for ten years inspiring and entertaining audiences and critics. The New York Times found this circus show “exceptional, evocative, … and engrossingly entertaining.”

Birdhouse Factory was inspired, in part, by the masterful industry murals of Mexican-born artist Diego Rivera, the outrageous illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the slap-stick humor of Charlie Chaplin’s film Modern Times. While these inspirations make Birdhouse Factory artful, nostalgic and funny, the true essence of the show comes from the circus.

Step Right Up…Pro-Art Invites You to the Circus!

