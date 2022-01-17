Jason Robert Ring, Obituary Funeral Services

JASON ROBERT RING

EAST RIDGE, TENNESSEE – Jason Robert Ring, 50, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was born in Lebanon, Virginia; son of the late Edgar Ring. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Noah and Dallas Taylor. Jason loved to weld, do metalwork, and gunsmithing. Some activities that he loved the most were hunting, airplanes, model airplanes, and learning military history.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Ring; one son, Jared Robert Ring of Castlewood, Virginia; one brother, John Taylor and wife, Miriam Schwartz of Germany; one brother-in-law, Raymond Stanley and wife, Jessica, and their son, Decklin; one sister-in-law, Crystal Artrip and fiancé, Jeff Slate; uncle and aunt, Garnett Taylor and wife, Anita; cousins, Carol Taylor Maples and husband, Chris, their children, Haley and Caden Maples, and Pamela Gray and her children.

Funeral Services for Jason Robert Ring will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Steve Justice officiating. Interment will follow in Burke-Taylor Family Cemetery, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jeff Slate, Jared Ring, Raymond Stanley, Robert Lambert, Matthew Duncan, and Jamie Willis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Garnett Taylor.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Ring family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at http://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

