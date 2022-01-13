DMV Makes Virginia’s Highways Safer with New Commercial Vehicle Tire Technology

More than 13,000 unsafe tires removed from I-81 in first year of operationmmercial Vehicle Tire Technology

RICHMOND – Using innovative in-road sensors, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) removed 13,000 unsafe tires from commercial vehicles traveling on Interstate 81 in just one year. The technology, called Tire Anomaly and Classification System (TACS), enables weigh station technicians to identify commercial vehicles traveling with flat, missing, mismatched or underinflated tires and call the driver into the station to arrange for a repair.



TACS was installed at the Stephens City Motor Carrier Service Center along Interstate 81 near Winchester in June 2020. An average of nearly 1,200 unsafe tires are detected each month. This year, DMV will install the TACS technology, produced by International Road Dynamics Inc., to the Troutville Motor Carrier Service Center on I-81 near Roanoke and the Alberta Motor Carrier Service Center on I-85.



“DMV’s motor carrier service centers put the most innovative technology to work to keep truck drivers – and all motorists – safe,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Bringing TACS on board is yet another commitment toward innovative solutions to make the Commonwealth’s roads safer.”



“Tire blowouts can cause serious crashes. By detecting unsafe tires, most times before a truck driver even knows there is a problem, we can prevent crashes from occurring and save lives,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “The hard working folks at DMV’s motor carrier service centers take very seriously the role they play in keeping our highways safe; TACS gives them another tool with which to work.”



DMV operates 13 permanent motor carrier service centers and 12 mobile crews throughout the Commonwealth. A typical motor carrier service center is staffed with size and weight compliance agents who weigh vehicles, collect truck data and partner with the Virginia State Police to issue citations for non-compliance.

