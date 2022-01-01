St. Paul Deacons Basketball, January 1985

IN YEARS GONE BY, the late Allen Gregory did his best to attend every game played by the St. Paul Deacons. He also snapped numerous photos of the games. Sometimes space in the CVT wasn’t available for Allen’s pictures and when that happened only a writeup of the game’s highlights was published. That is why I was unable to match the January 1985 photos you see here to one of Allen’s articles – or even determine who the Deacons were competing against.

If you remember this game, we’d like to hear from you.

