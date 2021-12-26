2021 St. Paul United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner

DECEMBER 25, 2021 — After skipping a year due to COVID, the traditional Community Christmas Dinner was held today in the fellowship hall of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Due to lingering pandemic-related concerns, attendance was less than in previous years. Also, several chairs were empty because their former occupants have departed this life. The absence of these friends was felt and commented upon as we remembered them in a happy way.

There was plenty of food for everyone and all of it was good. Many dinners were boxed up and delivered to those who who were unable to attend.

We cannot know what new challenges 2022 will bring, but we were blessed to be together TODAY.

THE CROSS ABOVE THE ALTAR IN THE CHURCH SANCTUARY

MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH DECORATED THIS PRETTY CHRISTMAS TREE

THE YOUNGEST GUEST [AGE 5 MONTHS} AT TODAY’S CHRISTMAS DINNER

UNTIL NEXT YEAR!

