Christmas at Dante, Virginia – 1991

IT BEGAN LIKE THIS IN 1947…

The article above is from the Dec. 14, 1947 edition of the Kingsport Times-News,

The photo above was taken during the 1949 Christmas celebration at the old Clinchfield Inn at Dante.

The article above is from the November 26, 1950 edition of the Bristol Herald-Courier.

DANTE’S 1991 CHRISTMAS TREE…

DECORATING THE TREE [From the Clinch Valley Times, Thursday December 12, 1991] A large crowd attended a Christmas Tree decorating party in Dante on Friday night. Clinchfield Coal put up the tree itself, but this year, citizens of the community were invited to bring ornaments and help decorate. Some of those who participated are shown. They were joined later by others, while spectators watched from the sidelines. During the evening, Clinchfield president Walter Crickmer presented $1,000 from Clinchfield to the Dante Volunteer Fire Department. Free refreshments were served to all who attended the festive event.

SPECIAL ORNAMENT — Mrs. Joyce Wagner, St. Paul, placed a special ornament in memory of her father, Ora Alonzo Phillips, on the Dante Community Christmas Tree during Friday’s decorating party. Mrs. Wagner said that her father helped put up the very first Community Christmas Tree in Dante many years ago.

FROM THE CLINCH VALLEY TIMES’ ARCHIVES — Thursday, December 19, 1991

AN OLD TRADITION — Santa Claus paid his traditional visit to Dante on Saturday morning; distributed treats organized by his helpers Elaine Steele and Clinchfield Coal Corp.; and talked to the youngsters. As usual, several thousand people were on hand for the special event.

WAITING FOR TREATS [Above] — This photo shows just a few of the several thousand people who were in Dante Saturday morning for the community’s traditional visit from Santa Claus.

AN EXCITING DAY [Above] — Little Kaitlin Clay, the 14-month-old daughter of Karen and Danny Clay, Castlewood, visited Santa Claus in Dante on Saturday morning with her aunt, Margaret Steffey, Dante.

